Instruments of God’s Peace

“For thus saith the Lord God, the Holy One of Israel; In returning and rest shall ye be saved; in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength: and ye would not.

“But ye said, No; for we will flee upon horses; therefore shall ye flee: and, We will ride upon the swift; therefore shall they that pursue you be swift.

“One thousand shall flee at the rebuke of one; at the rebuke of five shall ye flee: till ye be left as a beacon upon the top of a mountain, and as an ensign on an hill.

“And therefore will the Lord wait, that he may be gracious unto you, and therefore will he be exalted, that he may have mercy upon you: for the Lord is a God of judgment: blessed are all they that wait for him.”

(Isaiah chapter 30, verses 15 through 18)

In the Scripture cited above, the prophet Isaiah is inviting us to trust in the power of God to save us and not in the power of weapons and violence. Just as Old Testament Israel was tempted to trust in horses and chariots, we are too often led to believe that force and violence can save us. After this tumultuous year and a hotly contested election season, Americans seem poised to be at each other’s throats. The Lord says through the prophet Isaiah that violence will not bring us the peace that we desire. Violence now only sows the seeds for more violence in the future. The roots of one war are nearly always to be found in previous wars. Isaiah says that a true and lasting peace will come only through other means. “In returning and rest shall ye be saved; in quietness and in confidence shall be your strength” In your own life, have you ever known your own expressions of hostility and impatience to result in peace? Isn’t it true for you that it takes more strength to be calm than it does to be hostile? It is certainly true in my case.

True peace is given to us as a gift from God. We have only to prepare our hearts to receive this gift and it will be given. But peace cannot come to hearts torn by envy, greed, or resentment. It cannot dwell alongside of arrogance, hatred, or maliciousness.

There is a song that is well known worldwide, and is particularly associated with the Christmas season, “Let there be peace on earth, and let it begin with me.” Our faith tells us that we, each one of us, can make a difference. Peace can begin with me. If my heart is a heart through which peace flows, then there is more peace available in our world to flow out to the hearts of others, even to those whose choices and viewpoints we find most difficult to comprehend. In this highly anxious year let’s offer ourselves as instruments of God’s peace in our nation and in our world.

