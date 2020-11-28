Peter of Damaskos: “if you are not what you should be”

“… if you are not what you should be, you should not despair. It is bad enough that you have sinned; why in addition do you wrong God by regarding Him in your ignorance as powerless? Is He, who for your sake created the great universe that you behold, incapable of saving your soul? And if you say that this fact, as well as His incarnation, only makes your condemnation worse, then repent; and He will receive your repentance…”

St. Peter of Damaskos, The Philokalia

