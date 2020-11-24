Kierkegaard: “Christ is the way as well as the truth”

.

“Truth is not a deposit of acquired knowledge. This might have been if Christ had been, for example, a teacher of truth, a thinker, one who made a discovery. But Christ is the way as well as the truth. His teaching is infinitely superior to all the inventions of any and every age, an eternity older and an eternity higher than all systems, even the very newest. His teaching is the truth – not in terms of knowledge, but in the sense that the truth is a way – and as the God-man He is and remains the way; something that no human being, however zealously he professes that the truth is the way, dare assert of himself without blasphemy.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations

