“ancient and hallowed moral understandings have been sacrificed”

“Wittingly or not, the human sciences prepared the emancipation of desire culminating in consumerism and the sexual revolution. In the last analysis, there is only one revolution in modernity, and that is the bourgeois-democratic. At bottom, it is cultural and moral rather than political or economic. It is measured in the transformation of social relations on the personal level, in relations between the sexes and within the sexes as well. A total revolution has transpired in modern life and the most ancient and hallowed moral understandings have been sacrificed, without putting political and economic forms in the slightest danger.”

Stephen L. Gardner, In an article about Philip Rieff

