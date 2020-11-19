“Political idolatry is the product of leftist culture and conservatives shouldn’t buy into it.”

“We live in a society today that is utterly consumed with politics. Not just the action of politics, that is the passing of legislation, judicial appointments, and of course elections, but a culture of politics. American culture is extraordinarily political, in that every facet of life is dominated by some politician’s stupid remarks or the left’s fulmination at President Trump’s latest remarks or a moderately conservative policy proposal.

“Traditional media, social media, and every day conversation is perpetually speckled with one thing, politics. When scrolling through Facebook you’d far likelier see a political message than a cousin’s 50th birthday post. Today, the left believes that government is the only solution to life’s problems. Such a conviction is the product of a secular, Godless culture that places more emphasis on government intervention than personal initiative or private achievement. Political idolatry is the product of leftist culture and conservatives shouldn’t buy into it.

“Politics isn’t religion. Meaning, politics shouldn’t become an all-consuming endeavor in life. Religion is something toward which one dedicates one’s entire being. A Christian, for example, after entering the faith, dedicates his or her life to the service of Christ and follows Christ-like ideals. Too many people in our secular culture replace Christianity, or religion more broadly, with politics. When God is removed from the equation, something must fill that void, and for many people that is politics. It is their “something greater” than themselves. This isn’t an argument to stop fighting for what is right or to stop improving one’s community but it is an argument to recognize the vastness of American life and possibilities outside of the political arena.”

Andrew Cunningham

Read more here.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.