John of Kronstadt: “Do not be vexed with those”

“Do not be vexed with those who show pride, or malice, effeminacy, and impatience in their intercourse with you, or others, but , remembering that you yourself are subject to the same and greater sins and passions, pray for them and be meek with them.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

