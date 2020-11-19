Chuck Baldwin: “Lessons This Election Should Teach The Church”

Pastor Chuck Baldwin of Liberty Fellowship in Kalispel, Montana, giving his thoughts on what might be learned from this year’s election. I don’t agree with him on everything. I think that he is a little premature in talking about the election as if it were over and Trump has lost. Though Trump’s prospect of prevailing seems slight, it does still exist. I am supportive of Trump not because he is a man of spotless character, but because he does not hate people like me, and he doesn’t hate the country that he wants to be president of. The leftists in the Democratic party clearly do. They are out to destroy the faith and heritage of this country, to sick their thugs on people like me, and to further implement the globalist nightmare they’ve been wanting for so long.

I can say all that but still honestly say that my trust is not in Donald Trump, and definitely not in the feckless Congressional Republicans. My trust is where it always has been, my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

