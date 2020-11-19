Skip to content

Athanasius: “the soul is humbled when it does not follow wicked opinions”

19 November 2020
tags: , , , , ,

“Behold my brothers, how much a fast can do, and in what manner the law commands us to fast. It is required that not only with the body should we fast, but with the soul. Now the soul is humbled when it does not follow wicked opinions, but feeds on becoming virtues. For virtues and vices are the food of the soul and it can eat either of these two meats, and incline to either of the two, according to its own will. If it is bent toward virtue, it will be nourished by virtues, by righteousness, by temperance, by meekness and by fortitude. Such was the case with our Lord, Who said, ‘My food is to do the will of My Father Who is in heaven’ (Jn. 4:34). But if it is not thus with the soul, and it inclines downwards, it is then nourished by nothing but sin.”

St. Athanasius of Alexandria

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: