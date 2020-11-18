Maximos the Confessor: “the divine image that is within the soul”

” ‘For the fall and resurrection of many in Israel is the Lord appointed’, says the Holy Gospel (Lk. 2:34). We should ask consequently whether He may not be appointed for the fall of those who contemplate the visible creation solely according to the senses and of those who stick to the mere letter of Holy Scripture, not being able in their folly to go further and grasp the new spirit of grace. And we should ask whether He may not be appointed for the resurrection of those who contemplate God’s creatures and listen to His words in a spiritual manner, cultivating in appropriate ways only the divine image that is within the soul.”

St Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.