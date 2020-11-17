“an out-of-touch ruling class heading for the waste-heap of history”

“But if President Trump claws back the win I worry about the next four years. The normal story in a second term is that the opposition makes a big showing in the midterms, winning back one or both Houses of Congress. Then in the next presidential election it is “time for a change” and the new president from the other party enters the White House with both Houses of Congress and a mandate for change.

“If that happens, then we haven’t solved the basic problem, which is that the Democratic Party is deeply corrupt, and that its agenda, from climate change to systemic racism, is an agenda by, for, and about the educated elite. The party, its officeholders, the media, and the whole educated elite needs to be sent to the woodshed and told to stay there until they come up with an agenda that will actually help ordinary Americans.

“But if President Trump is denied reelection then we Deplorables will be so mad that there ain’t nothing going to stop us. We will run the midterms and capture both houses. Then we will defeat the Democrats up and down the ballot in 2024, according to the all-American principle that you ain’t seen nothing yet. Then, maybe, all the billionaires and bearded @jacks and clueless media clowns and NGOs will get a clue, that they are an out-of-touch ruling class heading for the waste-heap of history to join the other out-of-touch ruling classes of the historical record.”

Christopher Chantrill

