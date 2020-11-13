Paul Craig Roberts: “the money of the elite prevails”

“Somehow you get the impression that in the USA – as in many European countries democracy is just a facade – or am I wrong?

“You are correct. Trump is the first non-establishment president who became President without being vetted by the Establishment since Ronald Reagan. Trump was able to be elected only because the Establishment thought he had no chance and took no measures to prevent his election. A number of studies have concluded that in the US the people, despite democracy and voting, have zero input into public policy.

“Democracy cannot work in America because the money of the elite prevails. American democracy is organized in order to prevent the people from having a voice. A political campaign is expensive. The money for candidates comes from interest groups, such as defense contractors, Wall Street, the pharmaceutical industry, the Israel Lobby. Consequently, the winning candidate is indebted to his funders, and these are the people whom he serves.”

Paul Craig Roberts, In an interview with the magazine Zur Zeit (In This Time)

