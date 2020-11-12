Jon Voight: “We must fight this corruption”

.

“The ones who are jumping for joy now are jumping towards the horror they will be in for. Because I know that the promises being made from the left to the American people will never come to be. My friends of all colors, races, and religions, this is now our greatest fight since the Civil War. The battle of righteousness versus Satan. Yes, Satan. Because these leftists are evil, corrupt, and they want to tear down this nation.”

And this:

“We must not allow this. We must fight this corruption that has taken over and fight for the good that seems lost. Let us give our trust to God and pray for Trump’s victory because we all know this ballot count is corruption like they are. So let us not back down, let us fight this fight as if it is our last fight on earth. As Muhammed Ali said, ‘It is not over, till the last punch you have.’ God Bless”

Jon Voight

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.