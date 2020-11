John of Kronstadt: “the Lord’s promise”

“‘For where two or three are gathered together in My name, there am I in the midst of them’ (Mt. 18:20). I reverence even two or three praying together, for in accordance with the Lord’s promise He Himself is in the midst of them.”

St. John of Kronstadt, My Life in Christ

