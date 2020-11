James Stockdale: “This is a very important lesson”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“This is a very important lesson. You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end – which you cannot afford to lose – with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

Vice Admiral James Stockdale

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.