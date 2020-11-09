“This was a Coup”

“This was a Coup. It lacked, at least for the moment, the spilled blood often associated with a classic coup d’etat but make no mistake about it — this was a coup.

“A record number of Americans fought an unusual number of hardships to make certain their voices were heard in the selection of our next president. And, given the stark difference in the candidates’ visions for America’s future and the growing national divide, that choice was surely not made lightly.

“So, when we on the right observed one “irregularity” after another on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, what we needed were answers and transparency. What we got were evasions and coverups.

“Keep in mind that we have endured over the past 4 years a seeming century’s worth of dishonesty, hoaxes, threats, wild conspiracy theories and widespread corruption from those on the left. Indeed, Liberals appear to have made sport of treating Donald Trump and his supporters much like a cat treats a litter-box. And we got the message: There is no limit to just how low they are willing to sink.”

Marc Sheppard, American Thinker

More here.

