“they have become manipulators of the people”

“Sadly, modern-day major news broadcasts cannot be trusted to deliver news, much less serve as watchdogs. Once protectors of the people and constitutional freedoms, they have become manipulators of the people. Most anchors deliver news that has been stripped of content to push an agenda, most often dictated by a political party or the anchor’s personal bias. Such coverage is not news, it is manipulation and deceit. While I am powerless to instill integrity back into “journalists,” I do have the power to turn the television off and refuse to allow them to profit in any way from my viewership. Most personally gratifying, I possess the power to strip them of their narcissist craving for an audience, at least in my home.

“The left, whether in news media or other elitist niches, has devoted years to ignoring, demonizing, and silencing opposing views, not to mention vast segments of the American population. By turning off news coverage that denies the existence of opposing thought, I am refusing to participate in the machinations of groupthink pushed for nefarious purposes. The money saved from a cable television subscription will now be contributed to trusted and independent news sites. I encourage others to do the same. With any luck, perhaps such sites will one day be the force which returns honesty and integrity back into mainstream journalism. If it does not, those sites will replace mainstream journalism permanently. Either way, it will be a win for America.”

Laura Peterson-Lytle, American Thinker

More here.

