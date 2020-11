Gregory Palamas: “What benefit were their lamps”

“It is pointless for someone to say that he has faith in God if he does not have the works which go with faith. What benefit were their lamps to the foolish virgins who had no oil (Mt. 25:1-13), namely, deeds of love and compassion?”

St. Gregory Palamas, The Homilies

