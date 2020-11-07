Abba Philimon: “Pay strict attention to your heart and watch over it”

“Even when carrying out needful tasks, do not let your intellect be idle but keep it meditating inwardly and praying. For in this way you can grasp the depths of divine Scripture and the power hidden in it, and give unceasing work to the intellect, thus fulfilling the apostolic command: ‘Pray without ceasing’ (I Thess. 5:17). Pay strict attention to your heart and watch over it, so that it does not give admittance to thoughts that are evil or in any way vain or useless. Without interruption, whether asleep or awake, eating, drinking, or in company, let your heart inwardly and mentally at times be meditating on the psalms, at other times be repeating the prayer, ‘Lord Jesus Christ, Son of God, have mercy upon me’. And when you chant, make sure that your mouth is not saying one thing while your mind is thinking another.”

Abba Philimon, The Philokalia

