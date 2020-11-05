Leo the Great: “few possess this greatness of heart”

“Happy indeed is that soul and truly to be admired which in its love of doing good fears not the failing of the means, and has no distrust that God will give him money still to spend, from Whom he had what he spent in the past. But because few possess this greatness of heart, and yet it is truly a pious thing for each one not to forsake the care of his own, we, without prejudice to the more perfect sort, lay down for you this general rule and exhort you to perform God’s bidding according to the measure of your ability. For cheerfulness becomes the benevolent man, who should so manage his liberality that while the poor rejoice over the help supplied, home needs may not suffer. ‘And He who ministers seed to the sower, shall provide bread to be eaten and multiply your seed and increase the fruits of your righteousness’ (II Cor. 9:10).”

St. Leo the Great

