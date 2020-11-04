Skip to content

Andrew McCarthy: “The Orwellian narrative”

4 November 2020
“The narrative that the Supreme Court has already authorized voting that does not comply with state election laws is just part one in a two-step scheme to enable post-election cheating: First, infiltrate as many illegal ballots as possible into the state systems; second, keep chanting that “every vote counts” and demagogue anyone who says otherwise — i.e., anyone who insists that state statutory law be followed — as “suppressing” votes, no doubt motivated by racism.

The Orwellian narrative is already being written: To call for the Constitution to be enforced is to “steal” the election. 

Andrew McCarthy, National Review

More here.

  1. KingHarry permalink
    4 November 2020 3:37 pm

    USA is getting the CIA, G.Soros Colour Revolution treatment that the USA gave to Ukraine, Venezuela

