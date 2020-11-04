Andrew McCarthy: “The Orwellian narrative”
4 November 2020
“The narrative that the Supreme Court has already authorized voting that does not comply with state election laws is just part one in a two-step scheme to enable post-election cheating: First, infiltrate as many illegal ballots as possible into the state systems; second, keep chanting that “every vote counts” and demagogue anyone who says otherwise — i.e., anyone who insists that state statutory law be followed — as “suppressing” votes, no doubt motivated by racism.
The Orwellian narrative is already being written: To call for the Constitution to be enforced is to “steal” the election.
Andrew McCarthy, National Review
More here.
USA is getting the CIA, G.Soros Colour Revolution treatment that the USA gave to Ukraine, Venezuela