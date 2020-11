Tolkien: “Not one in a million is fit for it”

“The proper study of Man is anything but Man; and the most improper job of any man, even saints (who at any rate were at least unwilling to take it on), is bossing other men. Not one in a million is fit for it, and least of all those who seek the opportunity.”

J. R. R. Tolkien

