Disraeli: “secret societies which have everywhere their unscrupulous agents”

“The governments of the present day have to deal not merely with other governments, with emperors, kings and ministers, but also with the secret societies which have everywhere their unscrupulous agents, and can at the last moment upset all the governments’ plans. “



British Prime Minister Benjamin Disraeli, 1876

