Berthold von Schenk: “the meeting place with your beloved who have passed”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Of course I miss my loved one. I should miss her if she took a long holiday trip. But now, since she is what some people call dead, she is closer to me than ever. Of course, I miss her physical presence bitterly. I miss her voice and the sound of approaching footsteps.But I have not lost her. And when my sense of loss becomes too great, I can always go to our meeting place at the Altar where I receive the Body and Blood of my Lord that preserves my body and soul just as it has preserved her unto everlasting life. Do learn to love the Altar as the meeting place with your beloved who have passed through the veil. . . . At the Altar, the infinite is shrined in the finite: Heaven stoops down to earth; and the seen and the unseen meet.”

Berthold von Schenk, The Presence

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.