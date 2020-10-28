Julius Evola: “Individualism and personality are not the same”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“The Americans’ ‘open-mindedness’, which is sometimes cited in their favor, is the other side of their interior formlessness. The same goes for their ‘individualism’. Individualism and personality are not the same: the one belongs to the formless world of quantity, the other to the world of quality and hierarchy. The Americans are the living refutation of the Cartesian axiom, “I think, therefore I am”: Americans do not think, yet they are. The American ‘mind’, puerile and primitive, lacks characteristic form and is therefore open to every kind of standardization. “

Julius Evola

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.