Robinson Crusoe and Social Isolation

You probably know the story. A young man wants to leave home and become a sailor. This he does despite his father’s advice. After a few close calls at sea, and after passing up many chances to go back home, he decides to keep sailing. He ends up on a deserted island as the sole survivor of a shipwreck, where he stays for 35 years.

Robinson Crusoe believed that he had ignored God, and now God had abandoned him on this island. Even still he asks “why has God done this to me? What have I done to be thus used?” And yet, Crusoe came to realize that he was really very fortunate. He was the only one to survive the shipwreck. He had shelter, firearms to hunt food, seeds to plant crops, and was on an island free of predators. In fact, he came to feel that he was living in a kind of Utopia, and despite all he had done, God had not abandoned him. A Bible survived the shipwreck, and Crusoe finds comfort in the Psalms.

St. Mary of Egypt, sixth century, was a woman who squandered most of her early years through desolate living. She repented of that and spent the rest of her life dwelling in the desert, by herself, praying to God. In all that time, forty years, she only received the Holy Eucharist once before she died. Yet she is considered a great saint because of the holiness of life she was able to attain. The fictional character, Robinson Crusoe likewise discovered that although he was shipwrecked alone on a deserted island, his life was still greatly blessed by God.

Like Robinson Crusoe, many people are finding themselves isolated from society. This can happen for many reasons, but just now it is most often because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps when we are isolated we should view our current circumstances as an indication that God is calling us to a humble and in some ways demanding piety that bears some similarities to that of the Desert Fathers and Mothers, such as Mary of Egypt, who were also socially isolated. We are dissimilar from them in that they chose their condition, and that we are still living under our own roofs with many modern comforts, and are usually able to stay in touch with others over the phone and internet. But nevertheless the circumstances of the pandemic may be providing the right conditions for your spiritual life to become more inward and more intense than it has been hitherto. Corporate worship with other believers is very important. But right now, when many of us are unable to attend as we would like to do, many of us are learning, with more intentionality, to invest more time and energy daily into focused prayer and Scripture reading in the quiet of our own homes.

Our Lord Jesus Christ taught in the Sermon on the Mount “But when you pray, go into your room and shut the door and pray to your Father who is in secret. And your Father who sees in secret will reward you.” (Matthew chapter 6, verse 6)

