John Cassian: ” to see the coming of the Father’s kingdom”

23 October 2020
“The second request of the very pure soul is to see the coming of the Father’s kingdom (cf. Mt. 6:10). What this means first of all is that each day Christ should reign among holy men. And this happens when the devil’s power has been driven out of our hearts through the expulsion of sinful foulness and when God has begun to reign within us amid the good odors of virtue. With fornication vanquished, chastity rules; with anger overcome, peace is king; with pride under foot, humility is sovereign.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

