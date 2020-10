Louis McFadden: “a carefully contrived occurrence”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“It was a carefully contrived occurrence. International bankers sought to bring about a condition of despair, so that they might emerge the rulers of us all.”



Louis Thomas McFadden, Congressman from Pennsylvania, speaking on the 1929 Stock Market Crash. Louis McFadden died of poisoning shortly thereafter.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.