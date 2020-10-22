Edward Snowden: “The Government knows everything about you”

“They already know what you’re looking at on the internet, they already know where your phone is moving, now they know what your heart rate is. And when you think your phone is off, it’s not off, it’s just pretending to be off. The Government knows everything about you. What happens when they start to intermix these and apply artificial intelligence to them?”

Edward Snowden

