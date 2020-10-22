Skip to content

Edward Snowden: “The Government knows everything about you”

22 October 2020
tags: , ,

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“They already know what you’re looking at on the internet, they already know where your phone is moving, now they know what your heart rate is. And when you think your phone is off, it’s not off, it’s just pretending to be off. The Government knows everything about you. What happens when they start to intermix these and apply artificial intelligence to them?”

Edward Snowden

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Politics/Current events
No comments yet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: