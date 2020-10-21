Servando Gonzalez: “too farfetched to be credible” ?

“Mark Twain once wrote that reality always trumps fiction, because, contrary to fiction, reality doesn’t follow any rules. He was right.

If 50 years ago a science-fiction writer would have written a novel in which the Soviet Union turns into a capitalist country and American changes into a carbon-copy of what the Soviet Union was under the Communists’ rule, no publisher would have printed it, because he would have considered the story too farfetched to be credible.

Nevertheless, this is close to what has happened. Let’s see.”

Servando Gonzalez

Read more here.

