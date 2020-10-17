Makarios of Egypt: “stamped with the virtues”

“He who wants to be stamped with the virtues should pursue before everything else and at all times fear of God and holy love, the first and greatest of the commandments (cf. Mt 22:38). Let him continually beseech the Lord to send this love into his heart, and thus let him advance and grow, augmenting it day by day through the ceaseless and unbroken remembrance of God. Through diligence and effort, concern and struggle he becomes capable of acquiring love for God, given form within him by the grace and bounty of Christ. Through such love the second commandment, love for one’s neighbour (cf. Mt. 22:39), can easily be attained. Let these two primary commandments take precedence over the others and let him pursue them more than the others. In this way the secondary commandments will follow naturally on the primary.”

St. Makarios of Egypt, The Philokalia

