John Cassian: “prayer, free of sin’s weighty load”

“If sin and worldly preoccupation have not weighed the soul down, if dangerous passion has not sullied it, then, lifted up by the natural goodness of its purity, it will rise to the heights on the lightest breath of meditation and, leaving the lowly things… it will travel upward to the heavenly and the invisible. And so we are quite rightly admonished by the Lord’s command: ‘See to it that your hearts are not weighed down in drunkenness and intoxication and in the concerns of every day’ (Lk. 21:34). Therefore if we wish our prayers to reach upward to the heavens and beyond we must ensure that our mind is cleared of every earthly defect and cleansed of all passion’s grip and is so light of itself that its prayer, free of sin’s weighty load, will rise upward to God.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

