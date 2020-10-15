Big Tech has declared war on the American people.

Big Tech giants Twitter and Facebook crossed the Rubicon today. There is no turning back now. They have made it perfectly clear, for the permanent record, that they are dishonest and anti-competitive monopolies resolutely committed to election interference and full-time progressive activism.

“Twitter has followed Facebook’s example by censoring a New York Post article about Joe Biden’s foreign lobbying scandal after users were prevented from tweeting links to the story, leading one NY Post editor to describe the move as an act of “digital civil war.”‘

“As we highlighted earlier, Facebook announced that it would be preventing the story from spreading on its site after the company’s Policy Communications Manager and lifelong Democrat Party operative Andy Stone said the company had buried the article in its algorithm.”

