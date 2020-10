Anthony Mary Zaccaria: “those who unjustly oppose us”

“We should love and feel compassion for those who unjustly oppose us, since they harm themselves and do us good, for they adorn us with crowns of everlasting glory. “

St Anthony Mary Zaccaria

