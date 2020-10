Maximos the Confessor: “For He is near you”

“Those who seek the Lord should not look for Him outside themselves; on the contrary, they must seek Him within themselves through faith made manifest in action. For He is near you: ‘The word is… in your mouth and in your heart, that is, the word of faith’ (Rom. 10:8) – Christ being Himself the word that is sought.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

