Cardinal Müller: “The outcome of the U.S. election”

“The outcome of the U.S. election will determine whether the U.S. remains the leading power in the world — for freedom and democracy — or whether a communist dictatorship will assume that role for the global community,”

“American Catholics, Christians of other denominations, and all people of faith must render an account to God over whom they make commander of the flagship of the free world,” the cardinal said. “The world is looking to America because this fateful election will determine the future of democracy and human rights for decades to come.”

Cardinal Gerhard Müller, the former prefect of the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF)

Source.

