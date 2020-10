Maximos the Confessor: “knowledge of God”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“When what has been created in time according to the temporal order has reached maturity, it ceases from natural growth. But when what has been brought about by the knowledge of God through the practice of the virtues has reached maturity, it starts to grow anew. For the end of one stage constitutes the starting point of the next.”

St. Maximos the Confessor, The Philokalia

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.