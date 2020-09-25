Symeon the New Theologian: “an eternal and unshakable kingdom”

“There are times when I, without willing it, mount to the height of contemplation; with my will I am drawn down from it because of the limitations of human nature and find safety in abasement. I know many things that are unknown to most men, yet I am more ignorant than all others. I rejoice because Christ, ‘whom I have believed’ (II Tim. 1:12), has bestowed on me an eternal and unshakable kingdom, yet I constantly weep as one who is unworthy of that which is above, and I cease not.”

St. Symeon the New Theologian, The Discourses

