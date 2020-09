Kierkegaard:”a revolutionary age”

“A passionate, tumultuous age will overthrow everything, pull down everything; but a revolutionary age that is at the same time reflective and passionless leaves everything standing but cunningly empties it of significance.”

Soren Kierkegaard

