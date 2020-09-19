Skip to content

Dionysius: “He preserves and embraces all the world”

19 September 2020
“It is time to celebrate God for being ‘Omnipotent’ (Rev. 1:8). The name is given because as the omnipotent foundation of everything He preserves and embraces all the world. He founds it. He makes it secure. He holds it together. He binds the whole universe totally to Himself. He generates everything from out of Himself as from some omnipotent root and He returns all things back to Himself as from some omnipotent storehouse. Being their omnipotent foundation, He holds them all together. He keeps them thus in a transcendent bond and He does not permit them either to fall away from Him or to be destroyed by being moved from their perfect home. The Divinity is described as omnipotent because He has power over all, and is in total control of the world. He is so called too because He is the goal of all yearning and because He lays a happy yoke on all who wish it, the sweet toil of that holy, omnipotent and indestructible yearning for His goodness.”

St. Dionysius the Areopigite

