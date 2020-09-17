Alicia Colon: “we’ve been lied to continuously”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“It will probably take months if not years for the truth of the Covid-19 pandemic to emerge, but when it does will any politician take responsibility for the lies and disinformation or the damage this hoax caused this great nation? I don’t think so, but what it did prove was what happens when the Democrats are in charge. They may not be in the White House but it is the House that wields the power over legislation and our money. Couple this power with the useful idiots in the mainstream media to promote the widespread hysteria, and we then had the total capitulation of a frightened nation that accepted an unprecedented total lockdown of its existence. Shame on us.”

And this:

“The truth is that we’ve been lied to continuously since the media decided to scare us to death with bogus data, and our lack of common sense. Since I am high risk due to my age and health issues, I have been self quarantined for several months. My daughter and her husband who works for the MTA came down with the virus and recovered because they are young and had no serious health issues. In other words, the young and healthy are unlikely to succumb and should never have been locked down. The vulnerable, on the other hand, needed to take proper steps to quarantine voluntarily.”

Alicia Colon, in American Thinker, Falling for the Biggest Hoax in History

.

.

.

.

.

.

.