John Cassian: “It is impossible for the mind …”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“It is impossible for the mind to remain undisturbed by thoughts, but anyone serious about the matter can certainly permit them entry or drive them away, and although their origin does not lie entirely under our control we can choose to approve of them and to adopt them.”

St. John Cassian, Conferences

.

.

.

.

.

.

.