Ben Carson: “don’t allow yourself to be manipulated”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Please don’t allow yourself to be manipulated to believe that you’re a victim and that somebody else is causing all of your problems. The person who has the most to do with what happens to you is you. It doesn’t mean there aren’t any problems in life, but your success or failure in life depends on how you react to those problems.”

Ben Carson, a neurosurgeon, currently the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.