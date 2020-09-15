Gregory Nazianzus: “discuss holy things in a holy manner”

“Let us conduct our debate within our frontiers, and not be carried away to Egypt or dragged off to Assyria. Let us not ‘sing the song of the Lord in a foreign land’ (Ps. 136:4), by which I mean before any and every audience, heathen or Christian, friend or foe, sympathetic or hostile: these keep all too close a watch on us, and they would wish that the spark of our dissensions might become a conflagration; they kindle it, they fan it, by means of its own draught they raise it to the skies, and without our knowing what they are up to, they make it higher than those flames at Babylon which blazed all around (cf. Dan. 3:20). Having no strength in their own teaching, they hunt for it in our weakness, and for this reason like flies settling on wounds, they settle on our misfortunes – or should I say our mistakes? Let us be blind to our doings no longer, and let us not neglect the proprieties in these matters. If we cannot resolve our disputes outright, let us at least make this mutual concession, to utter spiritual truths with the restraint due to them, to discuss holy things in a holy manner, and not to broadcast to profane hearing what is not to be divulged. Do not let us prove that we are less reverent than those who worship demons and venerate obscene tales and objects…”

St. Gregory Nazianzus, On God and Christ, Oration

