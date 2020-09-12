Skip to content

“the impossibility of keeping it glued together”

12 September 2020
.“While the Federal Reserve and the Billionaire Class push the stock market to new highs to promote a false facade of prosperity, everyday life will fall apart. The New Nobility’s primary characteristics are infinite greed and near-infinite hubris, and so they will wrongly assume that the professional and working classes they need to keep slaving away for wages that are losing purchasing power are as greedy and blind as themselves.”

Charles Hugh Smith

Read the whole article here.

