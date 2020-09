John of the Ladder: “When you are depressed”

“When you are depressed, bear in mind the Lord’s command to Peter to forgive a sinner seventy times seven (cf. Mt. 18:22). And you may be sure that He Who gave this command to another will Himself do very much more.”

St. John of the Ladder, The Ladder of Divine Ascent

