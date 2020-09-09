The Moral Courage of Kyle Rittenhouse

This may disappoint some readers, but I am not a pacifist. I cannot understand how anyone can twist their Christian Faith into an rationalization for cowardice. If you, your wife, your children, your neighbor, your nation, is at risk and you do not do what is in our power to do to protect and preserve them, you are morally contemptible. For months now we have been watching Democrats and their thuggish allies, BLM and Antifa, commit sedition, rioting, looting, assault and arson, thus bringing this country near to the brink of a total breakdown of civil order. I don’t think that is an exaggeration. All this has happened while many otherwise good men have stood around and done nothing. The 17 year old named Kyle Rittenhouse and his willingness to stand up to these bullies is rightfully treated as an inspiration in these and other songs that have been popping up on YouTube. Listen to them right away because YouTube is certain to censor them.

