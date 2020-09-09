Skip to content

The Moral Courage of Kyle Rittenhouse

9 September 2020
tags: , , , , , , , ,

This may disappoint some readers, but I am not a pacifist. I cannot understand how anyone can twist their Christian Faith into an rationalization for cowardice. If you, your wife, your children, your neighbor, your nation, is at risk and you do not do what is in our power to do to protect and preserve them, you are morally contemptible. For months now we have been watching Democrats and their thuggish allies, BLM and Antifa, commit sedition, rioting, looting, assault and arson, thus bringing this country near to the brink of a total breakdown of civil order. I don’t think that is an exaggeration. All this has happened while many otherwise good men have stood around and done nothing. The 17 year old named Kyle Rittenhouse and his willingness to stand up to these bullies is rightfully treated as an inspiration in these and other songs that have been popping up on YouTube. Listen to them right away because YouTube is certain to censor them.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Poetry and Music, Politics/Current events
One Comment leave one →
  1. Matt Segel permalink
    9 September 2020 1:10 pm

    Amen!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: