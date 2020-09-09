Lorenzo Scupoli: “what flatters our self-love”
9 September 2020
“The feelings which seek expression in words are mostly egotistical, since they seek to express what flatters our self-love and can show us, as we imagine, in the best light.”
Lorenzo Scupoli, Unseen Warfare
Loving yourself is a win-win for all. It provides you with an inner happiness, confidence and peace of mind that is not easily swayed by outside events and opinions. It enables you to make healthier choices and the best decisions across all areas of your life from your intimate relationships to your finances.