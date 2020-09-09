Skip to content

Lorenzo Scupoli: “what flatters our self-love”

9 September 2020
tags: , , ,

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“The feelings which seek expression in words are mostly egotistical, since they seek to express what flatters our self-love and can show us, as we imagine, in the best light.”

Lorenzo Scupoli, Unseen Warfare

.

.

.

.

.

.

from → Religious/Theological Reflections
One Comment leave one →
  1. Brenda permalink
    9 September 2020 12:49 pm

    Loving yourself is a win-win for all. It provides you with an inner happiness, confidence and peace of mind that is not easily swayed by outside events and opinions. It enables you to make healthier choices and the best decisions across all areas of your life from your intimate relationships to your finances.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: