Bertrand Russell: “differences between rulers and ruled will increase”

“Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton.”



Bertrand Russell, The Impact of Science on Society (1953)

