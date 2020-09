Anthony of Optina: “You should not be afraid of Cholera”

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“You should not be afraid of Cholera, but of serious sins, for the Scythe of Death mows a person down like grass even without Cholera. Therefore, place all your hope in the Lord God, without Whose will even the birds do not die, much less a person.”

St Anthony of Optina

.

.

.

.

.

.