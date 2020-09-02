Kierkegaard: “in order that you shall act according to it”

“…it is not the obscure passages in Scripture that bind you but the ones you understand. With these you are to comply at once. If you understood only one passage in all of Scripture, well, then you must do that first of all. It will be this passage God asks you about. Do not first sit down and ponder the obscure passages. God’s Word is given in order that you shall act according to it, not that you gain expertise in interpreting it.”

Soren Kierkegaard, Provocations